Pope Leo's Mission of Unity and Peace in Lebanon

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope, urged Lebanon's religious leaders to unite for peace and unity after years of conflict and economic crisis. On his first overseas trip, he visited Lebanon with a message of hope, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and respect among diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:26 IST
Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, has embarked on a mission of peace in Lebanon, urging the country's leaders across religious factions to unite in healing after years of conflict, political turmoil, and economic difficulty.

In meetings with Christian, Sunni, Shi'ite Muslim, and Druze representatives, the pope emphasized the potential for harmony among diverse traditions, urging efforts to overcome violence and build a unified nation. His journey included a visit to the revered tomb of St. Charbel and a Catholic shrine in Harissa.

During his trip, Pope Leo is set to visit the site of a devastating 2020 chemical explosion in Beirut. His mission aims to inspire Lebanese communities, including the significant Syrian and Palestinian refugee populations, to pursue peace despite ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

