White House says Trump MRI was 'preventative'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday a recent MRI conducted on President Donald Trump was "preventative" in nature, revealed he had good cardiovascular health, and was conducted as men his age benefit from such a screening.
Trump underwent an MRI scan during a recent medical evaluation, but did not disclose the purpose of the procedure at the time.
