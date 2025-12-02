Left Menu

White House says Trump MRI was 'preventative'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:32 IST
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday a recent MRI conducted on President Donald Trump was "preventative" in nature, revealed he had good cardiovascular health, and was conducted as men his age benefit from such a screening.

Trump underwent an MRI scan during a recent medical evaluation, but did not disclose the purpose of the procedure at the time.

