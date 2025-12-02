BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly

Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post.

Thereafter, he was declared ''unanimously elected'' following a voice vote.

As per custom, Kumar, who recently won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth term, was escorted to the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

