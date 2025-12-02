BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly
PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly.
Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post.
Thereafter, he was declared ''unanimously elected'' following a voice vote.
As per custom, Kumar, who recently won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth term, was escorted to the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Prem Kumar
- Bihar
- Narendra Narayan Yadav
- Kumar
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Nitish Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly
Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly.
Bihar Cong chief says party to strengthen organisation; issue of alliance with RJD no more relevant
Controversial Cash Transfer Fuels Election Defeat Debate in Bihar
Bihar Congress Pledges Revival: District-Level Mobilization Amid Electoral Setbacks