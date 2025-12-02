Left Menu

Honduras electoral official alleges interference in vote reporting

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 02-12-2025 23:31 IST
Honduras electoral official alleges interference in vote reporting
  • Honduras

A member of Honduras' national electoral council alleged that a press conference scheduled for Tuesday was "being boycotted".

Cosette Lopez, a council member, said in a post on X that the event — meant to restart the release of election results — was being "boycotted". She accused another council member, Marlon Ochoa, of opposing the move and of sending Libre Party supporters to storm the hotel where the press conference was to be held.

The press conference later started without council member Ochoa.

