Left Menu

Assam govt committed to increase police strength through transparent appointments: CM

Many youths had to migrate to other states to work as security guards due to lack of opportunities, he added.Sarma said that during the last assembly election campaign, the government had promised one lakh government jobs, following which a clean and transparent recruitment system was launched.A mechanism has been created to fill vacancies in police, education and health departments every year so that no post remains unfilled for long, he added.Fair recruitment in Assam Police has motivated young aspirants to work harder, with many now qualifying for Assam Police, CAPF, BSF and the Army, he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:57 IST
Assam govt committed to increase police strength through transparent appointments: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government was committed to increasing the strength of Assam Police through transparent and merit-based appointments.

Sarma handed over appointment letters to 5,818 youth selected for Assam Police and other directorates under the home department, taking the total number of government appointments under the present dispensation to 1,41,194.

''As promised, the government has been giving appointments transparently, reflecting our commitment to youth empowerment, institutional strengthening and public service through fair recruitment,'' he said.

The CM said that earlier, securing police jobs in the state required ''influential connections or money'', but now hard work and merit determined recruitment. Many youths had to migrate to other states to work as security guards due to lack of opportunities, he added.

Sarma said that during the last assembly election campaign, the government had promised one lakh government jobs, following which a ''clean and transparent'' recruitment system was launched.

A mechanism has been created to fill vacancies in police, education and health departments every year so that no post remains unfilled for long, he added.

Fair recruitment in Assam Police has motivated young aspirants to work harder, with many now qualifying for Assam Police, CAPF, BSF and the Army, he said. Advertisements for 5,000 new constable posts will be issued soon, the CM announced.

Sarma advised the new recruits, who secured jobs without paying bribes, to reject corruption even after joining service, noting that there had been no complaints of graft against recruits in the past five years. He urged those from low-income families to remain empathetic towards the poor.

He also asked newly appointed personnel to give up the Orunodoi benefits if any female member of their families are availing them.

Regular recruitment has helped the force achieve "discipline, transparency and strong investigative progress", Sarma said. He added that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had ranked Assam Police first in the implementation of new criminal laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
2
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partial collapse

UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partia...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025