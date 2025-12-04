Left Menu

UPDATE 1-German, French leaders wary of US push for Ukraine peace, Spiegel reports

The French President and German Chancellor have voiced scepticism over the direction that U.S. efforts to negotiate a peace between Ukraine and Russia are taking, German magazine Spiegel cited a transcript of a confidential call as showing. In a report on Thursday, Spiegel said that in the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European leaders, France's Emmanuel Macron warned that the United States could insist that Ukraine makes territorial concessions to Russia without guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:11 IST
UPDATE 1-German, French leaders wary of US push for Ukraine peace, Spiegel reports

The French President and German Chancellor have voiced scepticism over the direction that U.S. efforts to negotiate a peace between Ukraine and Russia are taking, German magazine Spiegel cited a transcript of a confidential call as showing.

In a report on Thursday, Spiegel said that in the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European leaders, France's Emmanuel Macron warned that the United States could insist that Ukraine makes territorial concessions to Russia without guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression. "There is a chance that the U.S. will betray Ukraine on territory without clarity on security guarantees," he said, according to the magazine.

In the call that took place on Monday, Germany's Friedrich Merz warned Zelenskiy that U.S. negotiators are "playing games" and that he should be "very careful" over the next few days, the Spiegel report said. Berlin declined to comment, while the French President's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The President did not express himself in these words," Spiegel quoted the Élysée as saying. When asked to comment, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux told reporters at a briefing: "I don't see myself commenting on alleged leaks. There can be no doubt about our support for Ukraine and the intensity of our exchanges with the American side."

European leaders on Monday rallied to show support for Zelenskiy after U.S.-Ukrainian talks to revise a peace proposal that initially favoured Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin received U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the path ahead for peace talks was unclear after what he called "reasonably good" talks between his envoys and Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
2
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
3
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
4
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025