Common people suffer from exploitation of insurance firms, private hospitals: Raghav Chadha
Common Indian families are facing immense difficulties due to exploitation by insurance companies and private hospitals, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said in Parliament on Wednesday.
Chadha posted a video of his speech on microblogging site X.
''Today, in Parliament, that pain every common Indian family has suffered -- exploitation by insurance companies and private hospitals -- was spoken about. Sometimes cashless treatment is denied, sometimes claims are rejected, and sometimes a patient has to chase the insurance company for months for reimbursement. This is exploitation,'' he said in the post in Hindi.
Health insurance should not be a gamble, it must be a guarantee, his post added.
