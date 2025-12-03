Left Menu

Common people suffer from exploitation of insurance firms, private hospitals: Raghav Chadha

This is exploitation, he said in the post in Hindi.Health insurance should not be a gamble, it must be a guarantee, his post added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:48 IST
Common people suffer from exploitation of insurance firms, private hospitals: Raghav Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

Common Indian families are facing immense difficulties due to exploitation by insurance companies and private hospitals, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Chadha posted a video of his speech on microblogging site X.

''Today, in Parliament, that pain every common Indian family has suffered -- exploitation by insurance companies and private hospitals -- was spoken about. Sometimes cashless treatment is denied, sometimes claims are rejected, and sometimes a patient has to chase the insurance company for months for reimbursement. This is exploitation,'' he said in the post in Hindi.

Health insurance should not be a gamble, it must be a guarantee, his post added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

