Artham: Revolutionizing Indian Financial Markets with AI

Artham, India's first Small Language Model (SLM) exclusively trained on Indian financial markets, was launched by Raise Financial Services at AWS re:Invent 2025. Built to transform financial data analysis, it uses a blend of public and proprietary data, providing cutting-edge insights for investors and financial professionals.

Updated: 05-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking announcement at AWS re:Invent 2025 in Las Vegas, Amazon Web Services unveiled Artham, India's pioneering Small Language Model uniquely trained on the nation's financial markets. Created by Raise Financial Services, Artham is designed to bolster intelligent data analysis for investors and finance experts.

Developed over nine months, this innovative model blends 70% public and 30% proprietary financial data to deliver precise, context-aware insights, specifically tailored to the intricacies of Indian markets. Artham's tool-calling capabilities allow it to access real-time data securely, supporting platforms like fuzz and ScanX.

Artham represents a significant leap for the Indian fintech landscape, empowering market participants with authoritative insights and educational content without providing direct investment advice. As Artham continues to evolve, it promises a transformative impact on research, education, and analytics within the Indian financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

