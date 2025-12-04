Left Menu

Germany's far left averts potential government crisis over pensions bill

If the Left party's 64 lawmakers do abstain rather than oppose the bill, the coalition needs fewer votes to pass it - and need not worry about the young conservatives' potential 18 rebels who have yet to declare which way they will vote. Its unsolicited help may have averted a government crisis but feeds a growing impression that Merz and his ideologically misaligned coalition cannot be counted on to pass key legislation.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 02:01 IST
Germany's far left averts potential government crisis over pensions bill
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's opposition far-left Left party said it would abstain from voting on a contentious pensions package on Friday, likely indirectly securing its passage through parliament and saving Chancellor Friedrich Merz from a humiliating defeat. The bill, which will keep the state pension at current levels until 2031, is a key pillar of the coalition deal between Merz's conservatives and his centre-left Social Democrat partner, who have just a slender governing majority of 12 votes.

But its passage in parliament had looked in doubt due to objections within the conservatives' youth faction, who argue it perpetuates a financially unsustainable system given an ageing population, simply leaving younger generations to foot the bill. Heidi Reichinnek, parliamentary leader of the Left party, said it would abstain in order to protect pensioners, not to help the coalition, accusing the conservatives in particular of "playing power games on the back of millions".

"It won't be because of us if the pension level fails to be stabilised," said Reichinnek, adding that maintaining state pension levels at 48% of the average wage was the "absolute minimum". If the Left party's 64 lawmakers do abstain rather than oppose the bill, the coalition needs fewer votes to pass it - and need not worry about the young conservatives' potential 18 rebels who have yet to declare which way they will vote.

Its unsolicited help may have averted a government crisis but feeds a growing impression that Merz and his ideologically misaligned coalition cannot be counted on to pass key legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

 India
2
Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks Nitesh Rane

Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks ...

 India
3
SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressure of BLOs

SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressur...

 India
4
Oppn's alliance ahead of Goa ZP polls not working out due to 'unresponsive' Cong, alleges AAP

Oppn's alliance ahead of Goa ZP polls not working out due to 'unresponsive' ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025