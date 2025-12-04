Mexico's senate taps Sheinbaum ally for attorney general
The Mexican Senate on Wednesday confirmed Ernestina Godoy, a close ally of President Claudia Sheinbaum, as the country's new attorney general, cementing a key appointment just hours after the president submitted a shortlist of candidates for the role.
The vote, driven by a majority from the ruling Morena party and its allies in the upper chamber, installs Godoy for a nine-year term. She replaces former Attorney General Alejandro Gertz, who resigned unexpectedly from the post last week.
