Mexico's senate taps Sheinbaum ally for attorney general

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 03:42 IST
The Mexican Senate on Wednesday confirmed Ernestina Godoy, a close ally of President Claudia Sheinbaum, as the country's new attorney general, cementing a key appointment just hours after the president submitted a shortlist of candidates for the role.

The vote, driven by a majority from the ruling Morena party and its allies in the upper chamber, installs Godoy for a nine-year term. She replaces former Attorney General Alejandro Gertz, who resigned unexpectedly from the post last week.

