Mexican Remittances: Navigating Economic Currents

In October, remittances to Mexico dropped by 1.7% compared to the previous year, totaling $5.64 billion. This marks the seventh consecutive month of declines, with the total number of transactions decreasing by 5.4%. However, the average payment value rose by 4.0%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In October, the volume of remittances to Mexico experienced a 1.7% decline year-on-year, with the total amount reaching $5.64 billion, the central bank reported on Monday.

This dip represents the seventh consecutive month of reduced remittances, juxtaposed with the impressive growth seen in Central American nations for 2025. Despite a decline of 5.4% in total transactions, the average remittance payment value saw a 4% increase, reflecting an average of $403 per transaction.

From January to October 2025, cumulative remittances to Mexico stood at $51.34 billion, a decrease of 5.1% compared to the same timeframe the previous year, highlighting ongoing economic challenges.

