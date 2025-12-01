Mexican Remittances: Navigating Economic Currents
In October, remittances to Mexico dropped by 1.7% compared to the previous year, totaling $5.64 billion. This marks the seventh consecutive month of declines, with the total number of transactions decreasing by 5.4%. However, the average payment value rose by 4.0%.
In October, the volume of remittances to Mexico experienced a 1.7% decline year-on-year, with the total amount reaching $5.64 billion, the central bank reported on Monday.
This dip represents the seventh consecutive month of reduced remittances, juxtaposed with the impressive growth seen in Central American nations for 2025. Despite a decline of 5.4% in total transactions, the average remittance payment value saw a 4% increase, reflecting an average of $403 per transaction.
From January to October 2025, cumulative remittances to Mexico stood at $51.34 billion, a decrease of 5.1% compared to the same timeframe the previous year, highlighting ongoing economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- remittances
- central bank
- economy
- finance
- payments
- transactions
- decline
- average value
- 2025
ALSO READ
Karnataka Unveils Digital e-Stamp System for Secure Document Transactions
SC asks SG to ensure views of various union ministries, including MHA, DOT, Finance, are apprised to deal with cyber crimes.
AU Small Finance Bank's Star-Studded Transition
Russian Railways Debt Restructuring: A Balancing Act of Finance and Policy
Starmer Defends Controversial Budget Amid Allegations Against Finance Minister