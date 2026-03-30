Yogi Adityanath's Major Shakeup in UP's Child Nutrition Program

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a major critique on Monday against the distribution systems of supplementary nutrition before 2017, alleging mafia dominance had compromised quality.

Speaking at an event for distributing smartphones and appointment letters to Anganwadi workers, Adityanath accused the liquor mafia of infiltrating the Women and Child Development Department and manipulating nutrition supplies, which led to poor distribution and substandard quality.

He announced reforms ensuring transparency in recruiting Anganwadi workers and highlighted infrastructure projects worth around Rs 450 crore, aligning state initiatives with national educational policies for a robust foundation in child nutrition and maternal health.