FM meets Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, discusses issues of mutual interest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:53 IST
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam met a Russian delegation led by Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, here, and both sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, encompassing investment, banking and finance.

Both India and Russia expressed expectations of strong outcomes from the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit scheduled to be held on December 5, 2025, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The Russian First Deputy Prime Minister extended strong support to India's upcoming chairship of BRICS, it said.

Manturov is visiting India with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is here on a two-day official trip beginning Thursday for the Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Putin's first visit to India in four years.

The First Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by Reshetnikov Maxim, Minister of Economic Development; Siluanov Anton, Minister of Finance; and Nabiullina Elvira, Chairman of the Central Bank, among others.

The Indian delegation comprised representatives of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Department of Financial Services Secretary, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

