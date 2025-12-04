Left Menu

Cong leader who accused Mamkootathil of 'misconduct' claims she was cyber-bullied

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:37 IST
Cong leader who accused Mamkootathil of 'misconduct' claims she was cyber-bullied
  • Country:
  • India

A female Congress leader, who claimed that she had shared her concerns about Rahul Mamkootathil with Shafi Parambil, on Thursday said that following her disclosures, she faced cyber-bullying and was removed from an official Whatsapp group of a party-related organisation.

M A Shahanas, a leader of the Congress' cultural and literary wing, had on Wednesday alleged that Mamkootathil had sent her an inappropriate message after she returned from the farmers' protest in Delhi.

She had also said that based on her experience, she had opposed his appointment as the state president of the Youth Congress.

Shahanas had further claimed that she had shared her experience and concerns with the then Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, but he did not give any weight to the same.

On Thursday, she told reporters here that following her claims, she faced problems on social media, including cyber-bullying, and that she was removed from the Whatsapp group of the Kozhikode chapter of the Samskara Sahiti -- a cultural and literary wing of the Congress.

She further said that she was the state member of that organisation and therefore, she should not have been removed from the Kozhikode chapter's Whatsapp group.

''However, shortly after I highlighted this development, I was added as a member of the Whatsapp group,'' she said.

Shahanas added that she was sticking to her claims made a day ago and will take legal action against the instances of cyber bullying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to China 

Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to Chi...

 Global
2
REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
4
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025