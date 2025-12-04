Honduran presidential candidate Nasralla says voting data altered

Honduran centrist presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla said on Thursday that voting data had been altered and called for an investigation. "I publicly denounce that today, at 3:24 a.m., the screen went dark and an algorithm, similar to the one used in 2013, changed the data," Nasralla wrote on social media.

He claimed that 1,081,000 votes for his party, the Liberal Party, were transferred to conservative candidate Nasry Asfura, who is backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, while 1,073,000 votes for Asfura's National Party were attributed to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)