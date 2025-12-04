Have not received notice on no-confidence motion: K'taka min Patil

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:42 IST
Karnataka Minister H K Patil said the government has not received any notice on a no-confidence motion by the opposition BJP and the JD(S).

He also said the opposition has no grounds to move the motion.

''We have not received any request for no-confidence motion. If they move then we will tell people about the work the state government has done,'' Patil, who holds law and parliamentary affairs portfolio, told reporters here.

The BJP had said that it would bring the no-confidence motion in the wake of the row over leadership change in the ruling Congress.

Amid the heightened power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, the BJP had recently said that the confusion over the leadership in the state is taking a toll on the administration, which has increased the sufferings of people in distress, especially the farmers.

Later, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar tried to put an end to the row and displayed unity through their 'breakfast diplomacy'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

