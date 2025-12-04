Who will be responsible if patient dies, asks ex-Jharkhand CM after health minister attends OPD

BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Thursday took a dig at Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari for attending the OPD in a government hospital, asking who would be held responsible if a patient dies following his treatment.

Soren also claimed that Ansari is a ''fake doctor'', asserting that his name does not feature in the list of authorised doctors by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Ansari had attended to outdoor patients in the Sadar Hospital here on Wednesday and announced that he would continue to do so in every district of the state.

''The name of Jharkhand's health minister is not on the list of authorised doctors by the NMC, but to get reels made, he assumed the role of a doctor in the OPD of government hospitals, thereby putting patients' lives at risk,'' Soren said in a Hindi post on X. He said, ''In a state where patients are transfused with infected blood, where media reports of disarray in hospitals every day, where photographs of patients on cots go viral every other day, if something happens to any patient due to medicines prescribed by this fake doctor, who will be held responsible?'' The BJP MLA said that according to a newspaper report, an apartment building is coming up on a ''grabbed'' land belonging to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), a premier government hospital in Ranchi. Soren said, ''Such a large multi-story building cannot be constructed without the knowledge or consent of the system, right?'' In a veiled attack on the JMM-led Jharkhand government, he asked whether these people intended to loot farmers' land owned by Adivasis and Moolvasis in Ranchi's Nagri on the pretext of building RIMS-II after allegedly grabbing a piece of RIMS land.

''The rule of the so-called Abua Sarkar (own government) is crystal clear -- the person who is a big drama king, who is big corrupt, is a big…'', he said in the post, leaving the sentence incomplete.

