Czech election winner leader Babis will move his company to trust
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:47 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Czech election winner and populist ANO party chief Andrej Babis said on Thursday he would move his Agrofert business group to an independently governed trust structure so that he can be appointed prime minister.
President Petr Pavel had said he would be prepared to appoint Babis within a week once Babis declared how he intended to resolve the conflict of interests he would face as head of government and owner of a business empire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrej Babis
- Czech
- Agrofert
- Petr Pavel
- Babis
Advertisement