Political Shuffle: MLAs Poised for Major Alliance Shift

Aaditya Thackeray claims that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs are reportedly moving towards Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, hinting at another political upheaval. The divide traces back to Eknath Shinde's rebellion in 2022, with the Shiv Sena split affecting the state's political landscape. Current discussions focus on leadership roles for the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST
In a surprising political twist, Aaditya Thackeray has asserted that 22 MLAs from a Shiv Sena faction are inclined to switch loyalties towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This move appears to signal a significant realignment within the state's political framework.

The backdrop to this development dates back to 2022, when the Shiv Sena experienced a tumultuous split under Eknath Shinde's rebellion, leading to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Recently, in January 2024, the Assembly speaker categorized the Shinde-led group as the legitimate Shiv Sena, which is currently aligned with the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Amidst these ongoing dynamics, opposition parties face challenges over leadership roles, particularly concerning the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly and council. Proposals and discussions among political stakeholders continue as both houses seek to address this political dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

