Left Menu

Political Clash Brewing Over Bengal's Development Projects

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized West Bengal's TMC government for allegedly launching a 'state-sponsored publicity blitz.' He warned contractors about non-payment for dubious projects should BJP assume power. He alleged extensive malpractices, incomplete projects, and ineffective welfare schemes under the TMC administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:11 IST
Political Clash Brewing Over Bengal's Development Projects
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, a key BJP leader, has raised serious accusations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. He claims the TMC has initiated a 'state-sponsored publicity blitz' to overshadow growing anti-incumbency sentiments and warned of potential payment issues for contractors working on dubious projects if BJP comes to power.

During a press conference, Adhikari alleged that Chief Secretary Manoj Pant issued directives for maximum publicity of TMC-led projects, completed or otherwise. He cited Rs 7,000 crore worth of tenders with minimal fund allocation as evidence, further accusing officials of staging propaganda events.

Adhikari critiqued the inefficiency in implementing central schemes in Bengal, alleging widespread irregularities. He voiced concerns over unverified job cards and disbursed benefits under the MGNREGS scheme, claiming they indicate fraudulent practices. Asserting BJP's commitment, he noted efforts to bolster grassroots support in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025