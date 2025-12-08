Political Clash Brewing Over Bengal's Development Projects

Suvendu Adhikari, a key BJP leader, has raised serious accusations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. He claims the TMC has initiated a 'state-sponsored publicity blitz' to overshadow growing anti-incumbency sentiments and warned of potential payment issues for contractors working on dubious projects if BJP comes to power.

During a press conference, Adhikari alleged that Chief Secretary Manoj Pant issued directives for maximum publicity of TMC-led projects, completed or otherwise. He cited Rs 7,000 crore worth of tenders with minimal fund allocation as evidence, further accusing officials of staging propaganda events.

Adhikari critiqued the inefficiency in implementing central schemes in Bengal, alleging widespread irregularities. He voiced concerns over unverified job cards and disbursed benefits under the MGNREGS scheme, claiming they indicate fraudulent practices. Asserting BJP's commitment, he noted efforts to bolster grassroots support in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)