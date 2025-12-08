Mahayuti's United Front: Shiv Sena's Strategy for Upcoming Polls

Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, has called for a united front within the Mahayuti alliance as municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls approach.

Shinde instructed party MLAs and ministers to adhere to the 'alliance dharma,' advising them to avoid any statements or actions that could disrupt the coalition's harmony with BJP and NCP.

While acknowledging occasional internal conflicts during the first phase of local body polls, Shinde assured that the issues have been addressed, urging focus on cohesive campaign efforts moving forward.