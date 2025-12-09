Mamata Banerjee's Battle Against Alleged Electoral Roll Conspiracy

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has launched a fierce critique against the Election Commission and the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating a politically motivated scheme through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Addressing a public rally, Banerjee expressed concerns about the alleged conspiracy, asserting it was designed to manipulate the electoral process ahead of the 2026 elections. She claimed the SIR initiative, rolled out just before the polls, was meant to intimidate voters and unjustly remove them from the rolls.

Banerjee highlighted the plight of minorities and married women, who she believes are being specifically targeted, and emphasized the urgency of ensuring that all eligible names remain on the electoral lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)