Pope Leo and President Zelenskiy's Push for a Just Peace in Ukraine

Pope Leo called for continued dialogue with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine during his meeting with President Zelenskiy. The Vatican highlighted discussions on returning Ukrainian children taken by Russia, emphasizing diplomatic efforts to secure a balanced peace agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:33 IST
Pope Leo has reiterated his commitment to fostering dialogue for a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine, as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Their meeting comes amid ongoing tensions, and both leaders underscored the need for a balanced peace agreement with Russia.

During the discussions, the urgent issue of returning Ukrainian children allegedly taken by Russia was brought to the forefront. The Vatican, which has mediated between Kyiv and Moscow on this matter, emphasized the importance of diplomatic solutions in resolving such humanitarian concerns.

President Zelenskiy, backed by European leaders, remains firm in his stance against ceding territory to Russia and is working closely with international partners to ensure that any peace deal does not disproportionately favor Moscow's interests.

