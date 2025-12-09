Strengthening BJP Through Worker Engagement and Resource Assurance
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena emphasizes addressing BJP worker concerns to bolster the government and party. He assures regular hearings for issues, counters Congress's 'vindictive actions', and confirms sufficient urea supply despite temporary distribution challenges due to increased sowing demands.
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena underscored the necessity of addressing BJP workers' concerns to reinforce both the government and the party organization. Speaking at the party's state headquarters on Tuesday, Meena highlighted a joint decision to hold regular hearings with ministers and office bearers present thrice a week.
Meena, accompanied by Minister of State Otaram Dewasi, criticized the previous Congress government for engaging in 'vindictive actions' against BJP members. He asserted that such discriminatory practices were absent within the BJP, which is committed to supporting its workers.
Regarding current issues, Meena assured reporters there is no shortage of urea fertilizer in Rajasthan. He noted a temporary crowding at distribution points, a result of simultaneous sowing activities caused by higher soil moisture, but emphasized that urea supplies meet the state's demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
