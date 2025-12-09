Left Menu

Strengthening BJP Through Worker Engagement and Resource Assurance

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena emphasizes addressing BJP worker concerns to bolster the government and party. He assures regular hearings for issues, counters Congress's 'vindictive actions', and confirms sufficient urea supply despite temporary distribution challenges due to increased sowing demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:47 IST
Strengthening BJP Through Worker Engagement and Resource Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena underscored the necessity of addressing BJP workers' concerns to reinforce both the government and the party organization. Speaking at the party's state headquarters on Tuesday, Meena highlighted a joint decision to hold regular hearings with ministers and office bearers present thrice a week.

Meena, accompanied by Minister of State Otaram Dewasi, criticized the previous Congress government for engaging in 'vindictive actions' against BJP members. He asserted that such discriminatory practices were absent within the BJP, which is committed to supporting its workers.

Regarding current issues, Meena assured reporters there is no shortage of urea fertilizer in Rajasthan. He noted a temporary crowding at distribution points, a result of simultaneous sowing activities caused by higher soil moisture, but emphasized that urea supplies meet the state's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025