Political Turmoil: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Challenges Punjab Congress Leadership

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, recently suspended from the Punjab Congress after her contentious remark about a Rs 500 crore exchange for the chief minister's chair, asserted she has the backing of a formidable section of the party. Kaur alleged that 70% of Punjab Congress supports her, along with 90% from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Kaur's remarks have stirred political unrest, drawing criticism and a legal notice from Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. She accused Randhawa of selling party tickets and associating with smugglers. Amid ongoing tensions, Kaur claimed she is in discussions with the party high command but refuses to support corrupt practices.

Although navigating controversy, Kaur remains focused on reviving Punjab's governance. She criticized the current leadership, highlighting issues like law and order, and alleged internal party corruption. As she plans a political comeback post-2027, Kaur emphasizes that she speaks the truth and remains committed to reform within the party and supporting Punjab's governance.

