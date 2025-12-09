Debate Ignites Over EVMs: Calls for a Return to Paper Ballots in India

In a heated debate at India's Lok Sabha, opposition members called for a return to traditional paper ballots to ensure voter confidence in elections. They argued that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have raised questions regarding their reliability.

Congress MP Manish Tewari spearheaded the argument, suggesting that reverting to the old system would restore public faith, citing examples from countries like Japan and the US that have abandoned EVMs.

Despite strong opposition, the government remains committed to EVMs, citing their efficiency and security. However, the debate continues as parties like Samajwadi and YSRCP rally behind the paper ballot proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)