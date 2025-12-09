Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over EVMs: Calls for a Return to Paper Ballots in India

Opposition members in India's Lok Sabha have urged a return to paper ballots, citing concerns over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite the government's stance in favor of EVMs for their speed and efficiency, proponents argue that paper ballots would restore public confidence in the electoral process.

  • India

In a heated debate at India's Lok Sabha, opposition members called for a return to traditional paper ballots to ensure voter confidence in elections. They argued that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have raised questions regarding their reliability.

Congress MP Manish Tewari spearheaded the argument, suggesting that reverting to the old system would restore public faith, citing examples from countries like Japan and the US that have abandoned EVMs.

Despite strong opposition, the government remains committed to EVMs, citing their efficiency and security. However, the debate continues as parties like Samajwadi and YSRCP rally behind the paper ballot proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

