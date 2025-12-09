Punjab Political Drama: Conspiracy Theories and Electoral Maneuvering Unfold

In a defiant statement, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring dismissed allegations undermining his party, accusing political rivals of diverting public attention from pressing issues. He addressed the controversy sparked by Navjot Kaur Sidhu's comments, which alleged under-the-table promises for the chief ministership, intensifying the political landscape.

Warring lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for employing diversionary tactics to escape scrutiny over alleged electoral misconduct. 'When faced with allegations regarding police abuse in elections, AAP resorts to baseless, sensational claims to shift focus,' he asserted, implicating both AAP and BJP in orchestrating distractions.

Reaffirming the Congress's position, Warring emphasized the party's grassroots-driven efforts to provide a stable alternative amidst governance failures attributed to AAP. Recent provocations, according to him, were orchestrated to derail Congress's momentum as Punjab approaches electoral waters, promising renewed scrutiny in the coming polls.