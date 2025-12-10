Left Menu

Peace Accords Foster Human Rights in Northeast India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing human rights issues in the northeast by signing peace accords with outlawed groups. Saha highlighted the need for peace to uphold constitutional rights and outlined various government initiatives aimed at ensuring human rights in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling human rights violations in the northeast, attributing it to peace accords signed with outlawed groups.

Speaking on International Human Rights Day at Prajna Bhavan, Saha emphasized peace as essential for upholding constitutional rights in the region. He commended around 12 agreements made with proscribed groups, which have significantly contributed to lasting peace and stability under NDA rule.

Saha criticized previous governments for neglecting the northeast and highlighted Modi's efforts, such as HIRA and the Act East Policy, in promoting development and welfare in the area. He urged the Tripura Human Rights Commission to regularly hold human rights awareness programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

