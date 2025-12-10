Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado Heads to Oslo for Nobel Ceremony

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado announced her journey to Oslo coinciding with the award ceremony. She conveyed this to Nobel committee leader Joergen Watne Frydnes via an audio recording released by the Norwegian Nobel Institute. Her current location remained undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:09 IST
Maria Corina Machado Heads to Oslo for Nobel Ceremony
Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Norway

Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, revealed on Wednesday that she was en route to Oslo on the day of the award ceremony.

In an audio message to Nobel committee leader Joergen Watne Frydnes, released by the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Machado stated, "I will be in Oslo, I am on my way to Oslo right now."

However, it remains unclear where Machado was speaking from at the time of her announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025