Maria Corina Machado Heads to Oslo for Nobel Ceremony
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado announced her journey to Oslo coinciding with the award ceremony. She conveyed this to Nobel committee leader Joergen Watne Frydnes via an audio recording released by the Norwegian Nobel Institute. Her current location remained undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:09 IST
Norway
Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, revealed on Wednesday that she was en route to Oslo on the day of the award ceremony.
In an audio message to Nobel committee leader Joergen Watne Frydnes, released by the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Machado stated, "I will be in Oslo, I am on my way to Oslo right now."
However, it remains unclear where Machado was speaking from at the time of her announcement.
