Vande Mataram: Symbol of National Unity or Political Controversy?

In a sharp critique, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain accused the BJP of fabricating a controversy over the national song 'Vande Mataram'. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on its 150th anniversary, he questioned the BJP's authority on nationalism, pointing to precedents where their leaders honored contentious figures.

Hussain highlighted that the Congress historically promoted 'Vande Mataram', a symbol that resonated through every part of the country. The debate saw contrasting stances, with BJP and AAP members expressing admiration for the song's inspirational legacy and role in India's fight against British colonization.

Flagged by historical context, MPs argued over the song's significance and politicization. BJP's criticism of Congress, accusing it of inciting division, was met with defenses that harked back to its unifying ethos during India's independence struggle.

