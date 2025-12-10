Left Menu

Vande Mataram: Symbol of National Unity or Political Controversy?

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain criticized BJP for causing a controversy over 'Vande Mataram' in a Rajya Sabha debate. The discussion marked its 150th anniversary, with varied political views on its significance. MPs of different parties asserted its relevance as a national symbol against British rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:14 IST
Vande Mataram: Symbol of National Unity or Political Controversy?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain accused the BJP of fabricating a controversy over the national song 'Vande Mataram'. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on its 150th anniversary, he questioned the BJP's authority on nationalism, pointing to precedents where their leaders honored contentious figures.

Hussain highlighted that the Congress historically promoted 'Vande Mataram', a symbol that resonated through every part of the country. The debate saw contrasting stances, with BJP and AAP members expressing admiration for the song's inspirational legacy and role in India's fight against British colonization.

Flagged by historical context, MPs argued over the song's significance and politicization. BJP's criticism of Congress, accusing it of inciting division, was met with defenses that harked back to its unifying ethos during India's independence struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025