BJP Criticizes Congress' Lavish Celebration Amidst Fiscal Mismanagement

Rajeev Bindal, the president of the Himachal Pradesh BJP, has launched a scathing critique against the ruling Congress government. He accused them of hosting an extravagant celebration on taxpayers' money while claiming to have financial constraints.

According to Bindal, this event in Mandi is an attempt by the Congress-led administration to camouflage its fiscal mismanagement and rising state debt. He highlighted that in just three years, the government has taken loans amounting to Rs 40,000 crore, pushing the overall debt to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Bindal emphasized that every segment of the state's population is suffering due to the government's failings, including unemployed youth and retirees. He warned that citizens would no longer be deceived by false promises and will express strong dissent in the next elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)