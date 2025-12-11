Left Menu

Turbulent Waters: Honduras' Election Standoff Sparks Unrest

Honduras faces unrest as election results remain unupdated for over 24 hours, with protests erupting over allegations of fraud. President Xiomara Castro and former President Manuel Zelaya have called for annulment, while tensions rise with U.S. interference. The Organization of American States urges transparency in the chaotic reporting process.

In Honduras, political tensions have reached a boiling point as electoral results have remained stagnant for more than 24 hours. The standstill has ignited protests in the capital, with citizens demanding a re-run of the contentious election process marred by allegations of fraud.

The delay has left centrist rival Salvador Nasralla trailing Nasry Asfura by around 40,000 votes. However, as 99% of ballots are counted, inconsistent tally sheets are under scrutiny, potentially impacting the election outcome. The country appears trapped in a cycle of uncertainty and protest.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro has labeled the prolonged process an "electoral coup," decrying foreign influence, particularly from Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Organization of American States has called for transparency and calm as the Central American nation navigates this electoral crisis.

