Zelenskiy Stands Firm Amid International Election Pressure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions with Ukraine's parliament regarding legal and logistical aspects of holding an election during martial law. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for legal clarity while urging foreign countries, such as the U.S., to refrain from exerting pressure on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:54 IST
Amid international suggestions, particularly from the United States, Zelenskiy called for a cautious approach, insisting on providing clear Ukrainian legal responses to address all doubts and inquiries.
He stressed the complexity of the situation and warned that external pressure is counterproductive to resolving these intricate legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)