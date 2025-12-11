Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stands Firm Amid International Election Pressure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions with Ukraine's parliament regarding legal and logistical aspects of holding an election during martial law. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for legal clarity while urging foreign countries, such as the U.S., to refrain from exerting pressure on the matter.

In a recent address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed ongoing discussions with Ukraine's parliament about legal and procedural matters concerning the potential for an election under martial law.

Amid international suggestions, particularly from the United States, Zelenskiy called for a cautious approach, insisting on providing clear Ukrainian legal responses to address all doubts and inquiries.

He stressed the complexity of the situation and warned that external pressure is counterproductive to resolving these intricate legal challenges.

