María Corina Machado: A Nobel Walk for Freedom
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado appeared publicly in Norway after 11 months' absence. Her daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf. Machado voiced her aspirations for a free Venezuela amid international support. Despite being unable to attend due to safety concerns, she promised to return home.
- Country:
- Norway
In a rare public appearance, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado greeted supporters from a hotel balcony in Norway's capital. This marked her first public sighting in 11 months, following her daughter's acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf.
Machado, who had been in hiding since January, was unable to attend the ceremony in person due to safety concerns. Her return to the public eye was met with enthusiastic chants of 'Freedom' from supporters, affirming her enduring influence and commitment to achieving a free Venezuela.
The Nobel committee acknowledged Machado's struggles in the face of a 'brutal authoritarian state,' underscoring her courage and the significant risk she faced. Global leaders showcased solidarity, highlighting the international response to the Venezuelan political crisis.
