South ‌Korea signed a contract with Norway ⁠to supply the Chunmoo multiple launch rocket ​system valued at 1.3 ‍trillion won ($896.4 million), the South ⁠Korean presidential ‌chief ⁠staff, Kang Hoon-sik, said ‍late on Friday.

Kang said ​on in a ⁠post on Facebook he ⁠is visiting Norway and had met ⁠the Norwegian defence ⁠minister. ($1 = ‌1,450.3100 won)

