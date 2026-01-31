South Korea signs $9 million deal with Norway to supply multiple launch rocket system
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 31-01-2026 05:17 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea signed a contract with Norway to supply the Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system valued at 1.3 trillion won ($896.4 million), the South Korean presidential chief staff, Kang Hoon-sik, said late on Friday.
Kang said on in a post on Facebook he is visiting Norway and had met the Norwegian defence minister. ($1 = 1,450.3100 won)

