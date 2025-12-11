Left Menu

British Indian Voters' Shifting Allegiances: A Wake-Up Call for UK Parties

The 'British Indian Census 2025' reveals a volatile shift in political support among British Indians, with increased backing for the Reform UK and Green Party. The community prioritizes performance over allegiance, emphasizing issues like living costs and public services, while maintaining strong ties between India and the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 'British Indian Census 2025' has rung alarm bells for major UK political parties as British Indian voters show increased support for fringe parties. The research, conducted by the 1928 Institute, unveiled a tripling of support for Reform UK and a similar rise for the Green Party.

Despite Labour's higher-than-average support among British Indians, it's seen a decline, shedding light on the community's shifting priorities towards performance over traditional party allegiance. The findings suggest a demand for concrete delivery on pressing national concerns like living costs and public services.

With its focus on economic prosperity and strong India-UK ties, the Indian diaspora underscores the importance of the recent Free Trade Agreement. As a significant electorate, British Indians urge the UK government to focus on essentials like education and healthcare while maintaining economic and trade growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

