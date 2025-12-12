Legacy of a Statesman: Remembering Shivraj Patil

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil has died at the age of 90. Patil breathed his last at his residence, 'Devghar,' in Latur, Maharashtra, following a brief illness. His son, Shailesh Patil, confirmed the news.

Throughout a storied political career, Patil served as India's Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. Additionally, he was the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh between 2010 and 2015.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil's political journey began as the municipal council chief of Latur. Known for his impeccable conduct and articulate presentations, Patil was a respected figure in Indian politics. He won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and was known for his command over several languages and constitutional matters.

