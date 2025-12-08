Vande Mataram's Legacy: Debates and Divides in Indian Politics

The Maharashtra legislature is set to engage in discussions about the national song, Vande Mataram, in its upcoming session, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Emphasizing its historical significance, Fadnavis described Vande Mataram as more than a song, calling it a mantra that fueled India's freedom struggle. He expressed satisfaction that Parliament is debating its legacy as it reaches its 150th year.

The discussions have stirred political debate, with Fadnavis refuting allegations from Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray. Thackeray accused the BJP of misusing the national song for political gain, while the CM countered that only during Congress rule was the song restricted. The debate relives historical political decisions, including those made during India's pre-Independence era.

(With inputs from agencies.)