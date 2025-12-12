Shivraj Patil: A Storied Legacy in Indian Politics Remembered

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away in his hometown of Latur, Maharashtra, early Friday morning, according to family sources.

Patil, aged 90, succumbed to a brief illness at his residence 'Devghar'. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday. A veteran in politics, Patil's career began as the president of Latur municipality in 1966. He served as an MLA, Deputy Speaker, and Speaker in the Maharashtra assembly, and was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times, serving as its Speaker from 1991 to 1996.

The Congress stalwart held several key Union portfolios, including Defence, Commerce, and Science and Technology, and was Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008. In addition, he served as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. Known for his composure and erudition, Patil's death marks the end of a significant era in Indian political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)