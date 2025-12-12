Left Menu

Shivraj Patil: A Storied Legacy in Indian Politics Remembered

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away in Latur, Maharashtra, at the age of 90. Known for his dignified conduct and vast political career, Patil held significant positions, including Lok Sabha Speaker and Governor of Punjab, making him a respected parliamentarian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:32 IST
Shivraj Patil: A Storied Legacy in Indian Politics Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away in his hometown of Latur, Maharashtra, early Friday morning, according to family sources.

Patil, aged 90, succumbed to a brief illness at his residence 'Devghar'. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday. A veteran in politics, Patil's career began as the president of Latur municipality in 1966. He served as an MLA, Deputy Speaker, and Speaker in the Maharashtra assembly, and was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times, serving as its Speaker from 1991 to 1996.

The Congress stalwart held several key Union portfolios, including Defence, Commerce, and Science and Technology, and was Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008. In addition, he served as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. Known for his composure and erudition, Patil's death marks the end of a significant era in Indian political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025