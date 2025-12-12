Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Ceasefire Efforts in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

Amid ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump aims to restore a ceasefire he organized earlier this year. The conflict has resulted in numerous casualties and mass displacement along the border.

Updated: 12-12-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:59 IST
In the midst of escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, revealed plans to hold discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call is slated for Friday evening as efforts to restore peace intensify.

President Trump is eager to intervene once more to halt the fighting, aiming to revive the ceasefire he brokered earlier this year. Following his remarks at the Congressional Ball, Trump highlighted his peace-making efforts, hoping to get the truce 'back on track' by engaging both nations' leaders in dialogue.

The conflict, one of the most intense flare-ups since a major battle in July, has witnessed heavy artillery and rocket fire, leading to significant casualties. At least 20 people have died, over 200 have been injured, and massive displacements have occurred along the tumultuous 817-kilometer border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

