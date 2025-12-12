Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Ceasefire Efforts in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

In the midst of escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, revealed plans to hold discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call is slated for Friday evening as efforts to restore peace intensify.

President Trump is eager to intervene once more to halt the fighting, aiming to revive the ceasefire he brokered earlier this year. Following his remarks at the Congressional Ball, Trump highlighted his peace-making efforts, hoping to get the truce 'back on track' by engaging both nations' leaders in dialogue.

The conflict, one of the most intense flare-ups since a major battle in July, has witnessed heavy artillery and rocket fire, leading to significant casualties. At least 20 people have died, over 200 have been injured, and massive displacements have occurred along the tumultuous 817-kilometer border.

