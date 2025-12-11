Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Ceasefire to Enable Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that a ceasefire would be necessary to hold elections during wartime. With his term having expired, he faces pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to hold elections despite wartime restrictions by law.

Updated: 11-12-2025 23:54 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a ceasefire to facilitate elections in the war-torn country. He highlighted that conducting wartime elections is legally forbidden, underscoring the necessity of peace, at least temporarily, to allow the democratic process to proceed.

During a meeting with the 'Coalition of the Willing,' Zelenskiy expressed his belief that the U.S. should engage in discussions with Russia to broker the necessary conditions for elections. His remarks come at a time when there is mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to hold the overdue elections.

Zelenskiy's term ended last year, adding urgency to the situation, but he remains firm on the position that Ukraine cannot conduct elections without a temporary cessation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

