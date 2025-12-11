Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a ceasefire to facilitate elections in the war-torn country. He highlighted that conducting wartime elections is legally forbidden, underscoring the necessity of peace, at least temporarily, to allow the democratic process to proceed.

During a meeting with the 'Coalition of the Willing,' Zelenskiy expressed his belief that the U.S. should engage in discussions with Russia to broker the necessary conditions for elections. His remarks come at a time when there is mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to hold the overdue elections.

Zelenskiy's term ended last year, adding urgency to the situation, but he remains firm on the position that Ukraine cannot conduct elections without a temporary cessation of hostilities.

