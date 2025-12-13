California Leads Multi-State Battle Against H-1B Visa Fee Hike

California, alongside 18 other states, is set to file a lawsuit against the $100,000 fee imposed by former President Trump on new H-1B visas. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the move as a measure to counteract the dramatic cost hike that targets highly skilled foreign workers.

The lawsuit, to be filed in Massachusetts federal court, marks at least the third legal move contesting Trump's fee, which significantly raises visa procurement costs. Currently, fees typically range between $2,000 and $5,000. Critics, including Bonta, contend that Trump lacks the authority to enforce such a fee, arguing that it exceeds what is necessary under federal law.

The tech industry, heavily dependent on H-1B visa holders, views this fee hike as a threat to sourcing vital expertise. While the White House claims the fee is a lawful deterrent to visa program abuse, opponents assert it imposes undue financial burdens on service providers and exacerbates labor shortages.