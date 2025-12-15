Panneerselvam to convene meeting of supporters on Dec 23

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has announced that he will be convening a meeting of his supporters on December 23 to decide on his next course of action.

Amidst speculation that he would launch his own party, the former chief minister, who had floated the 'AIADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee' following his expulsion from the AIADMK, has announced the meeting of his followers on December 23 here.

In a statement issued on December 14, Panneerselvam said political advisor and senior AIADMK leader of the MGR era, Panruti Ramachandran, will participate in the consultation meeting. In November, a majority of district secretaries and other office bearers of the Panneerselvam-led committee expressed their wish to align with Vijay-led TVK. This meeting comes in the wake of the BJP sidelining Panneerselvam after letting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami head the NDA in the state. Both Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran had walked out of the NDA opposing Palaniswami's presence in the alliance. Another AIADMK senior leader, Sengottaiyan, who vowed to unite expelled sections of the party, was shown the door after he met Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran and his aunt V K Sasikala in Ramanathapuram. Soon, Sengottaiyan joined TVK.

Hence, Panneerselvam's meeting also comes after a fresh initiative to reunite expelled AIADMK leaders and their supporters with the party failed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)