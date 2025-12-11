AIADMK Opens Doors for Aspiring Candidates Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections
The AIADMK is inviting applications from party members aspiring to contest the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Forms can be obtained from the party headquarters and must be submitted between December 15 and 23, as announced by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The AIADMK has officially announced that it is now accepting applications from party members eager to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections slated for 2026. The party extends this invitation to those interested in running for seats across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.
In a statement, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami revealed that candidates can collect application forms from the party's headquarters starting next month. Aspirants are advised to ensure their completed forms are submitted within the window of December 15 to 23.
This announcement marks a significant step for the AIADMK as it strategizes for the electoral battles ahead in these three regions. Potential candidates are expected to advance their applications in this designated period, paving the way for a competitive election season.
