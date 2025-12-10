Left Menu

AIADMK's Winning Streak: Aiming for 210 Seats in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami predicts a decisive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, claiming the AIADMK-led alliance will win 210 seats. He criticizes the ruling DMK, accusing them of losing popularity and resorting to distributing free laptops to regain public favor.

Updated: 10-12-2025 14:39 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a confident prediction for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the AIADMK-led alliance is set to secure 210 seats. Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK, accusing them of declining popularity among the public.

Addressing the AIADMK's key decision-making bodies, Palaniswami emphasized the legacy of late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, crediting their welfare initiatives with the party's untouchable status. He accused the DMK of trying to win back public favor by promising 10 lakh free laptops to students.

The AIADMK is part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, with elections for 234 Assembly seats scheduled for April-May 2026. Palaniswami urged party members to unite and work towards a significant victory. He dismissed DMK's laptop distribution as a tactic to recover lost popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

