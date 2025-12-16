PM Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Honor

In a ceremonial event held at the Addis International Convention Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was distinguished with Ethiopia's premier accolade, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.' The award was presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Tuesday.

Recognized for his extraordinary contributions to fortifying the India-Ethiopia alliance, as well as his esteemed leadership on the global stage, Prime Minister Modi was honored by Ethiopia's highest official accolade, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

This distinction is particularly noteworthy as Modi stands as the first global leader to be decorated with such an honor, underscoring his pivotal role in international diplomacy and cooperation.

