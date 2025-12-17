Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over White House Ballroom Project

A federal judge indicated reluctance to halt the Trump administration's $300 million White House ballroom project amid legal challenges. The National Trust for Historic Preservation claims it bypasses necessary reviews. The administration argues its legality, comparing it to past renovations and emphasizing statutory authority.

17-12-2025
Controversy has erupted over a $300 million White House ballroom project led by the Trump administration, as a federal judge in Washington expressed skepticism towards halting the construction. During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon indicated he was unlikely to grant the restraining order requested by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Trust's lawsuit alleges that the project, involving extensive renovations to the historic East Wing, was initiated without required legal reviews and public consultation. Critics argue that unauthorized demolitions are causing irreversible damage, igniting widespread condemnation. The administration, however, maintains that their actions are lawful, following precedents set by past presidents.

The administration's filings assert that the President has the statutory authority for such modifications to the residence. They emphasize the project's role in hosting state functions and clarify that above-ground construction is scheduled for April, rendering emergency intervention unnecessary. The legal battle continues as both sides await judicial decisions on the matter.

