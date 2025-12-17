Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Comprehensive Blockade on Venezuelan Oil Tankers

President Donald Trump has enacted a total blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers in and out of Venezuela. This decision follows Venezuela being labeled a foreign terrorist organization due to alleged crimes. The actions also coincide with the recent U.S. seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker.

Updated: 17-12-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:24 IST
U.S. Imposes Comprehensive Blockade on Venezuelan Oil Tankers
  • United States

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a "total and complete" blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers entering and departing Venezuela. This move comes as a response to the Venezuelan regime being designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

According to Trump, the regime's alleged theft of assets, involvement in terrorism, drug smuggling, and human trafficking have prompted this aggressive stance. The president communicated his decision directly via the social media platform Truth Social.

The announcement followed the United States' recent seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela, emphasizing the nation's stringent approach to addressing these allegations against Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

