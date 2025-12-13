Left Menu

Venezuelan Oil Standoff: Exports Plummet Amid U.S. Sanctions

Venezuelan oil exports have seen a dramatic decline following the U.S. seizure of a tanker and the imposition of new sanctions on shipping companies. Chevron remains the only entity exporting Venezuelan crude, utilizing a special U.S. authorization. Tankers carrying significant oil quantities remain stranded in Venezuelan waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 13-12-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 02:00 IST
Venezuelan Oil Standoff: Exports Plummet Amid U.S. Sanctions
  • Country:
  • United States

Venezuelan oil exports have been hit hard after the United States seized a tanker and introduced new sanctions against shipping companies and vessels involved with the South American nation. The ripple effect of these actions has been evident, with exports dropping sharply in recent days.

Data and maritime sources reveal that only tankers chartered by U.S. oil giant Chevron have navigated beyond Venezuelan waters carrying crude. Chevron, under a U.S. government authorization, is operating through joint ventures within Venezuela to ship oil back to the United States.

Currently, tankers with cargos totaling around 11 million barrels of oil and fuel are reportedly anchored in Venezuelan waters, maritime sources said. Many of these tankers are linked to sanctions placed by the U.S. on Iran or Russia, and are under close monitoring for potential further punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025