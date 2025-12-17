Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over White House Ballroom Construction

A federal judge has not ordered a halt to a $300 million White House ballroom project despite a lawsuit alleging abuse of presidential power. The National Trust for Historic Preservation claims the project bypasses necessary reviews. The administration argues the ballroom is lawful and part of presidential renovations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Washington, a federal judge expressed reluctance on Tuesday to immediately halt construction of a $300 million White House ballroom project. This comes amid a lawsuit alleging that the Trump administration overstepped presidential powers. The National Trust for Historic Preservation argues the massive 90,000-square-foot project on the East Wing's former site proceeded without required approvals.

At a hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon indicated that the preservation group had failed to demonstrate the project would cause "irreparable harm" if allowed to continue for now. However, he cautioned the government to restrict construction to below-ground work not linked to a particular future design.

Despite backlash over the project, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the administration's actions as "totally lawful." The administration contends that the ballroom, intended for state functions, aligns with a history of White House renovations and requires no emergency halt.

